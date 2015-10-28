AureaCode

Clap Platino: Orgullo Michoacán

Clap Platino: Orgullo Michoacán campaign digital illustration win map michoacan mexico flat design award
En la última edición de los Premios CLAP, ganamos el CLAP Platino en la categoría "Mejor Campaña por medios digitales" con nuestro proyecto Orgullo Michoacán http://bit.ly/1MtAazp

http://orgullomichoacan.mx

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
