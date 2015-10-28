Roberlan Borges Paresqui

Final logo approved

Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Hire Me
  • Save
Final logo approved design vector tulip flower typography lettering logotype
Download color palette

Final logo approved by client

61422459b698d27bf5fb0bc3e2765d1f
Rebound of
Flower Shop
By Roberlan Borges Paresqui
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Roberlan Borges Paresqui
Lettering, design, art and everything in between!
Hire Me

More by Roberlan Borges Paresqui

View profile
    • Like