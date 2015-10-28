Joby

Cigs

Joby
Joby
Hire Me
  • Save
Cigs after effects smoke design motion graphics smooth cigs animation cicigarette
Download color palette

Just a little animation practice :) Opinions? @2x!

Twitter | Contact Me | Creative Market

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Joby
Joby
Branding & Animation
Hire Me

More by Joby

View profile
    • Like