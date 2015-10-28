Album Cover

Toms Rits

shadow gradient metal hardcore music latvia clouds cover album
A cover for "Acīm Apslēpts", debut album from hardcore band "Līdz Pēdējam".
Cloudy photos were taken in Chicago IL by Filips Smits.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
