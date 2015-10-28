Judith Mayer

Creepy Eye Sticker Design

Creepy Eye Sticker Design illustration scary eye halloween
Eyes pulled out of their socket (only seen in movies, thankfully) creep me out still to this day. Happy Halloween!

Halloween mule animation still 2x
Rebound of
Halloween Playoff! What terrified you as a kid!?
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
