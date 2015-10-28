Grain

Smap Map Access

Grain
Grain
Hire Us
  • Save
Smap Map Access find food balloon city roller coaster fries taco donut ice cream app ui illustration
Download color palette

An illustration we created to encourage users on Smap to allow the app to access their location. We wanted to tap into all of the fun things that were waiting around the corner.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Grain
Grain
Hire Us

More by Grain

View profile
    • Like