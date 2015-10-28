Redesigned Calculator Mac OS X

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Remember those REAL calculators from Braun? If not, you probably do remember the calculator app that shipped with iPhone OS 1.0.
The calculator app on the Mac nowadays is awful, it's just an iPhone with Calculator.app open cramped into a window.
I decided to redesign the Braun calculator for the Mac, original colors and layout, but still flat and modern.
I hope you like it! Please leave some feedback!