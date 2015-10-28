Thank You - Holographic Foil Stamp

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just wanted to take a moment to shout out to anyone who has supported me, helped me, given me feedback, or even just taken the time to look at my work. I've learned so much in such a short amount of time, and I have too many great people to thank for that. Cheers to you, friends.
Hand-lettered "thank you" with holographic hot foil stamp.