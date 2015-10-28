Michelle Berki

sober seventeenth | final

Michelle Berki
Michelle Berki
  • Save
sober seventeenth | final lettering celtic knot logo sober seventeenth st.patricks day st.patrick irish sober celtic
Download color palette

Sober Seventeenth, Inc. provides family friendly and alcohol-free events for the community and those in recovery.

The celtic shield represents strength and protection, and the shamrock is a symbol for Ireland and St.Patrick's Day. The custom lettering I created for "sober seventeenth" is a modern interpretation of a celtic script.

Michelle Berki
Michelle Berki
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michelle Berki

View profile
    • Like