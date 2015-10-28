sober seventeenth | final

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sober Seventeenth, Inc. provides family friendly and alcohol-free events for the community and those in recovery.
The celtic shield represents strength and protection, and the shamrock is a symbol for Ireland and St.Patrick's Day. The custom lettering I created for "sober seventeenth" is a modern interpretation of a celtic script.