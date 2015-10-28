🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Paris of the West harkens back to the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition that took place in San Francisco 100 years ago. The ferry building and waterfront are featured on the bottle as well as the Playland amusement park erected on the boardwalk at the time. Paris of the West is a Quadrupel Ale brewed with flame raisins, candi sugar, and oranges.
