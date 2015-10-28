Brandon Gadoci

Knowledge Flow

Brandon Gadoci
Brandon Gadoci
  • Save
Knowledge Flow illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Section of a banner image I did for a recent blog post "The Key to Knowledge Management is Knowledge Flow."

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Brandon Gadoci
Brandon Gadoci
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brandon Gadoci

View profile
    • Like