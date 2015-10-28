Oliver Pitsch

Fear The Marshmallow Man

My entry to the Halloween Playoff by @Sticker Mule

Who wasn't terrified by the marshmallow man in Ghostbusters? ;)

Inspired by this Pop toy

Halloween Playoff! What terrified you as a kid!?
By Sticker Mule
