Cartoonish Fran (Final Fantasy XII)

Cartoonish Fran (Final Fantasy XII)
I put a little bit of a Disney-ish spin on one of my favorite Final Fantasy characters. She's so sassy, so I thought a pin-up pose would suit her well. Background is a little bit of a xylem brush I made with a sponge and acrylic, then uploaded to Manga Studio 5 for finishing.

