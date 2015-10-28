Prathyush

Prabros. 2015 Teaser

Finally done with my undergraduate in Computer Science. Now it's time to get back to freelance digital product design with Pranav.

We are at work giving our website a makeover and it should be out somewhere in the coming months. Here's a teaser trying to settle the look and feel.

Meanwhile, we are available for consulting for Icon/UI/UX design for your next cool app idea. Hit us up!

Oct 28, 2015
