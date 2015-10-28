Prabros. 2015 Teaser

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finally done with my undergraduate in Computer Science. Now it's time to get back to freelance digital product design with Pranav.
We are at work giving our website a makeover and it should be out somewhere in the coming months. Here's a teaser trying to settle the look and feel.
Meanwhile, we are available for consulting for Icon/UI/UX design for your next cool app idea. Hit us up!