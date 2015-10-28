Muhammad Ali Effendy

RSM Studio Business Card visiting card ali effendy studio design stationary card print business card
Business card proposal for animation studio based in Doha, Qatar.

Special thanks to my buddy @Milovanović Miloš for extra touch up on this mockup.

P.S Logo is not designed by me. I was commissioned to design card.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
