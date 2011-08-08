iPad App Icon

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is first shoot here, and before i say more about this project im working on, i must say again, thank you Thierry (http://dribbble.com/thierryteyssier) for giving me a chance and inviting me here. ( I hope my designs wont disappoint you :) )
So this is still WIP, will try to add more details to it, and optimize it for better view on smaller icon sizes for final version.
App will be for finance and some data gathering so i hope this icon can be related for that type of job.
Soon i will be posting actual app UI shots, for comments and critics.
Now hit me with some comments on this, and maybe ideas how to improve it :)
Cheers.