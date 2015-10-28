Daniel Myer ◉

Logos: Comps

Daniel Myer ◉
Daniel Myer ◉
Hire Me
  • Save
Logos: Comps vibrant solutions identity logo design branding
Download color palette

Here's a quick display of some recent logos I've had fun building for various clients. Creating logos is rewarding work!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Daniel Myer ◉
Daniel Myer ◉
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Myer ◉

View profile
    • Like