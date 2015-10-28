Good for Sale
Aaron

Wolfman Sticker

Aaron
Aaron
Hire Me
  • Save
Wolfman Sticker avatar vector sticker mule icon print design illustration drawing character halloween monster wolfman

Wolfman - Monster Squad Pack

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on aaronmsnyder.bigcartel.com
Good for sale
Wolfman - Monster Squad Pack
Download color palette

Wolfman - Monster Squad Pack

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on aaronmsnyder.bigcartel.com
Good for sale
Wolfman - Monster Squad Pack

Back in my young day, I remember thinking wolfman was super scary. I loved the movie Monster Squad, but the wolfman character scared the poopies out of me. However, it turned out you could in fact kick wolfman in nards.

More characters from the classics soon to come. Stay tuned!

Halloween mule animation still 2x
Rebound of
Halloween Playoff! What terrified you as a kid!?
By Sticker Mule
Aaron
Aaron
Designer. Illustrator. Maker of cool things.
Hire Me

More by Aaron

View profile
    • Like