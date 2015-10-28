Mattox Shuler

OSleeper

Mattox Shuler
Mattox Shuler
  • Save
OSleeper custom logotype type logo
Download color palette

Here's some custom logotype inspired by ephemera and created for OSleeper. “MFG Co” is a set in Overpass and adjusted slightly.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Mattox Shuler
Mattox Shuler
Type design through Fort Foundry.

More by Mattox Shuler

View profile
    • Like