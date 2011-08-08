Chris Koelle

RevelationApp : Chapter 7

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
  • Save
RevelationApp : Chapter 7 revelation revelationapp app illustration drawing tree sun sea bible scripture ipad iphone ipod
Download color palette

"The air grew still; the sea breezes ceased; not a single tree rustled."

A glimpse from Chapter 7 of the RevelationApp, a digital graphic novel of The Book of Revelation available on iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch.

Available now in the App Store: http://bit.ly/qyIqNT

www.revelationapp.com

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

More by Chris Koelle

View profile
    • Like