Time Out New York Cover

Somehow I lucked out and got to design and photograph the cover of this week's Time Out New York, showcasing the 100 best dishes in NYC. When I lived in NYC back in 2007/2008 I used to read this magazine all the time, so it was such a great opportunity to create the cover!