RevelationApp : Chapter 7

"Then one of the Presbyters addressed me and asked, 'Do you know those people arrayed in the white robes? Do you know from where they have come?'"

A glimpse from Chapter 7 of the RevelationApp, a digital graphic novel of The Book of Revelation available on iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch.

Available now in the App Store: http://bit.ly/qyIqNT

www.revelationapp.com

