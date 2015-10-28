Jay Higginbotham

Tangelo 10 Years

Jay Higginbotham
Jay Higginbotham
Hire Me
  • Save
Tangelo 10 Years
Download color palette

Made a little lock up for the company retreat, real quick like. Hopefully seeing this on some shirts soon.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Jay Higginbotham
Jay Higginbotham
Partner & Art Director at Always Creative
Hire Me

More by Jay Higginbotham

View profile
    • Like