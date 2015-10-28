EJ Hassenfratz

Op Art

Op Art loop 3d gif animated gif cloth c4d cinema 4d optical art
Playing around with some Op Art styles in Cinema 4D. Looping cloth is a big thing when creating animated GIF! Learn how to loop C4D cloth with my latest tutorial!

http://www.eyedesyn.com/how-to-loop-cloth-dynamics-in-cinema-4d/

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
