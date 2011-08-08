Emir Ayouni

Growcase Blog Header - Typography Shorts

A blog post header I made for the 3rd part of the inspirational series at Growcase, which this week features 5 short films on Typography.

Full article can be found here: http://www.growcase.com/2011/08/inspirational-part-3-typography-shorts/

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
