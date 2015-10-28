Nate Ernst

do the extra work now

Nate Ernst
Nate Ernst
  • Save
do the extra work now
Download color palette

A lesson I relearn and remind myself of all the time. Taking a shortcut to get work out quick always means rework later, or doing the extra work in a time crunch. Do the extra work now, and I'm set up for later.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Nate Ernst
Nate Ernst

More by Nate Ernst

View profile
    • Like