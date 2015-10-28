Robert Almeida

Lewellyn's Type

Robert Almeida
Robert Almeida
  • Save
Lewellyn's Type sign painting ghost sign brick wall textures draft wip lewellyns miami restuarant chicken lettering typography
Download color palette

Peak at a draft for an upcoming project! They want a ghost sign style incorporated with a big white brick wall they have in the middle of the space.

Robert Almeida
Robert Almeida

More by Robert Almeida

View profile
    • Like