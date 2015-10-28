Greg Anthony Thomas

Greg Anthony Thomas
Greg Anthony Thomas
Dog Icon pet icon dog
Little dog icon that made it into a PetSmart ad, that made it on to a poop bag insert, that made it into magazines, that eventually made it into the CA Advertising Annual.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Greg Anthony Thomas
Greg Anthony Thomas
