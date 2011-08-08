Simon Ålander

Keetch

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Keetch typography script logo keetch simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

Back in reality after a well-deserved vacation. This is a part of a logotype I'm working on right now.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like