kellianderson

Page Banners for AMNH

kellianderson
kellianderson
  • Save
Page Banners for AMNH
Download color palette

Page banners for the American Museum of Natural History Library's Image collection (one of my favorite things in the world). I'm thinking the page will pull up a randomized banner from a pool of ~20 similar to the two shown here. They will all feel "background" and textural—showcasing the tonal magic of glass plate photographs.

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
kellianderson
kellianderson

More by kellianderson

View profile
    • Like