Jaboo

Jaboo punch wristband mma fight martial martial arts glove boxing typography symbol logo branding
Custom type that looks punched by a glove symbol.

Jaboo is a smart wrist band, used in Boxing, MMA and all other martial arts, that accelerates the progress and improves the athletes’ technique by tracking their speed, force, type of punch and much more.

http://www.jaboo.io/

