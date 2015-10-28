Julius Löwe

Day 11: Success

I wanted to create an overlay which not only shows the success but works in the context of it's message: Message sent! The envelope would appear from the bottom and open itself up. I would love to hear your feedback!

UX/UI - Currently Freelance at Google
