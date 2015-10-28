Elliot Nolten

Shooting bubbles

A proof of concept designed in Sketch and prototyped in FramerJS en Framer Studio.

This design is an abstraction of an innovation tool I'm currently working on. I'm curious what you guys think about it.

View the prototype here

