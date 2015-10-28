Florian Lenz

Daily UI #003 – Landing Page

Florian Lenz
Florian Lenz
  • Save
Daily UI #003 – Landing Page gif hype gold landing page website hover typewriter sketch ux ui dailyui 003
Download color palette

Daily UI #003
Landing Page

I created a simple landing page for the fictional brand "the typewriter".

… animation made in Hype …
… photography by Florian Klauer from unsplash.com …

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Florian Lenz
Florian Lenz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Florian Lenz

View profile
    • Like