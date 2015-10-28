Andy Anzollitto

Anzollitto Monogram
This is a spiritual brother to an older monogram I had drawn. The A turns back into itself and has an inline to connote the two As in my name. Fun to see this puppy evolve. Feel free to click through the rebound train to see some not so tasty versions of it.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
