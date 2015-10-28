MLSDev Inc.

Rive material design demonstration

Rive material design demonstration animation congratulation design material perspective isometric ckeck out app mobile mlsdev rive ui
Hi, everyone!
We would like to share this demonstration of material design in isometric perspective made for one of our projects: http://getrive.com/

Check Behance for more details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/28296877/Rive

