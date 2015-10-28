From the Heart

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
All of our clients have heart, but Ted Todd Insurance cares for their customers in a truly heartfelt way. Which is why it was important to capture that care and concern in their voice, tone, and the overall copy of the website.
Thanks to @Alex Sailer for the awesome web design to carry the message home, and to @Bill S Kenney for his always-stellar direction.