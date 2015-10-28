From the Heart

Summer Teal Simpson Hitch
Summer Teal Simpson Hitch
All of our clients have heart, but Ted Todd Insurance cares for their customers in a truly heartfelt way. Which is why it was important to capture that care and concern in their voice, tone, and the overall copy of the website.

Thanks to @Alex Sailer for the awesome web design to carry the message home, and to @Bill S Kenney for his always-stellar direction.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
