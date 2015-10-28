Christopher Wolff

MISS FILMRISS Movie Blog Logo berlin germany minimalism cut outline prototype fonttype font square logotype logo
a first, unaligned version of a new logo. next step: build a final version based on golden ratio and rework the "S"-shape.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
