Jake Welchert

Man, designers are nerds.

Jake Welchert
Jake Welchert
  • Save
Man, designers are nerds. nerds
Download color palette

This is wonderful: https://dribbble.com/shots/2315215-Couple

Read the comments and see if anything resonates with you as a designer. I find that the kind of person that's offended is the same type of person that would redesign a logo to show that they could do it better.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Jake Welchert
Jake Welchert

More by Jake Welchert

View profile
    • Like