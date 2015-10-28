🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi folks! I want to introduce you MagicPlaylist.
MagicPlaylist is an intelligent algorithm developed under Spotify's API that enables users to create a playlist based on a song.
The algorithm detects the main artists and creates a playlist based on their high rated tracks. You can preview each song, remove it and add security attributions such as public or private. Give it a name, save it into your Spotify's account and enjoy!
Visit the project on www.magicplaylist.co