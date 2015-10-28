Neo Innovation

Neo Convos

Neo Innovation
Neo Innovation
Hire Us
  • Save
Neo Convos lean software ux speaking talks logo branding identity
Download color palette

Neo Convos is an evolving event series dedicated to the future of creative entrepreneurship. We curate topics designed to facilitate thoughtful conversation in an intimate salon setting. Neo invites talented practitioners, passionate entrepreneurs, and other industry leaders who can offer unique perspectives and insights.

Our next event is coming up soon!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Neo Innovation
Neo Innovation
Hire Us

More by Neo Innovation

View profile
    • Like