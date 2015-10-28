Brittany Arita

Wanderlust

travel illustration handlettering type lettering
A little experiment side project; trying out Society6 with some lettering + designs. First design upload in a travel lettering series I'm exploring.
You can purchase some stuff here if you'd like; https://society6.com/brittanyaritadesigns

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
