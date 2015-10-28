ChongChing

Macrokiosk

ChongChing
ChongChing
Hire Me
  • Save
Macrokiosk enabler mobile technology telco concept malaysia interaction web design ux ui
Download color palette

Did this web prototype last year for a Malaysia top leading mobile technology enabler, however it did not happen to go live due to some reasons. I'm thinking to make it as concept prototype soon, so stay tuned.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
ChongChing
ChongChing
Let's create something fun together!
Hire Me

More by ChongChing

View profile
    • Like