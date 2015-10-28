Tine Lucas

WIP: Everyday Icons - Meals

WIP: Everyday Icons - Meals icon drawing line carrot water sandwich milk cornflakes pepper diner lunch breakfast
Another part of my 'Everyday icons', this time: icons for my breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Any thoughts?

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
