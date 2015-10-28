Fightbean

Gnameat_2

Fightbean
Fightbean
Hire Us
  • Save
Gnameat_2 e g dinner logo eating food
Download color palette

Another proposal for Gnameat logo. Playing with G+E
It looks a bit like Masterchef, isn'it?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Fightbean
Fightbean
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Fightbean

View profile
    • Like