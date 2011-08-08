Beach Book Cover

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My friend Mauricio has been working on a series of young adult books for the past several years. He recently submitted the first book to Amazon’s Breakthrough Novel Award where it was chosen as one of 50 semifinalists from amongst 5000 entries.
See the cover larger here: http://www.mattroeser.com/#1831469/Inherit-the-Earth-Beach