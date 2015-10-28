Sarah Jane Tart

Happy Halloween

Sarah Jane Tart
Sarah Jane Tart
  • Save
Happy Halloween hand drawn animation halloween vector illustration
Download color palette

Getting in the Halloween spirit with a fun After Effects project. Happy Wednesday!

http://www.sarahjanedelk.com/#/halloween-pub/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Sarah Jane Tart
Sarah Jane Tart

More by Sarah Jane Tart

View profile
    • Like