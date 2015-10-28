R A D I O

Laundry day

R A D I O
R A D I O
  • Save
Laundry day rocknroll vector character laundry animated motion gif animation
Download color palette

We've been working with Saatchi NY and Tide on some fun gifs for #laundryday

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
R A D I O
R A D I O
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by R A D I O

View profile
    • Like