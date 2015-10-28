Brent Schoepf

Tea Bar

Brent Schoepf
Brent Schoepf
  • Save
Tea Bar chinese mark logo symmetric tea flower
Download color palette

The character in the middle is "Tea." Made for a separate little shop inside of exclusive Panda Express restaurants.

See the rest at the end of the full Panda Express case study: http://studiompls.com/case-studies/panda-express/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Brent Schoepf
Brent Schoepf

More by Brent Schoepf

View profile
    • Like