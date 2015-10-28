🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A4 Magazine / Booklet MockUp vol.1 by goner13
Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/a4-magazine-booklet-mockup-vol1/13081667;ref=goner13
Create a realistic Magazine/Booklet presentation in few seconds. A4 Magazine/Booklet MockUp vol.1 is a pack of 17 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.
Features:
- 17 PSD with different shoots and angle
- changeable background
- 15 background texture
- automatic background perspective
- easy for compositing shadows
- Replacing via Smart Objects
- easy to cut out - all mask included
- photorealistic look
- fully layered PSD
- easy file structure with help file
- 4000 x 3000 px, 150 DPI
This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.