A4 Magazine / Booklet MockUp vol.1 by goner13

Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/a4-magazine-booklet-mockup-vol1/13081667;ref=goner13

Create a realistic Magazine/Booklet presentation in few seconds. A4 Magazine/Booklet MockUp vol.1 is a pack of 17 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Features:

- 17 PSD with different shoots and angle

- changeable background

- 15 background texture

- automatic background perspective

- easy for compositing shadows

- Replacing via Smart Objects

- easy to cut out - all mask included

- photorealistic look

- fully layered PSD

- easy file structure with help file

- 4000 x 3000 px, 150 DPI

This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.